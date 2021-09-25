IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Pulls off Stunner to Dismiss CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad - Video

Nothing much is going right for Virat Kohli and his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore, in the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021. His side started the UAE leg placed second on the points table, but back to back losses to Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have jeopardised their progress to the knockouts.

Against CSK, RCB got off to a great start courtesy of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, but their batting struggled after the dismissal of openers. From a dominant position of 111/0 in 13 overs, RCB could only manage 156/6. Such was the shift in the momentum that they could only manage 45 runs in the final 9 overs.

In response, CSK got off to a bright start as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis looked in control. However, Yuzvendra Chahal got the crucial breakthrough for RCB as Ruturaj wanted to take him on in the 9th over, but was deceived by the loop and turn on the ball. He got an outside edge and the ball looped to Kohli at backward point who moved smartly across, put in a full-length dive to his left and pulled off a stunner just in time. The on-field umpires referred it to the third umpire and replays confirmed that the captain had taken a clean catch.

However, this came rather too late for RCB as the CSK openers had already added 71 runs for the first wicket and they chased the total down with ease in 18.1 overs.

Kohli looked more intent on the field and his body language was a lot more positive, but there were just not enough runs on the board despite the good start the RCB received from their openers. His side has now lost both their matches in this phase and have lost 7 matches on the trot in the UAE.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here