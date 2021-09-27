IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Puts an Arm around Ishan Kishan's Shoulders as Mumbai Indians Youngster Struggles for Form | Watch

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has not been having the best of Indian Premier League seasons and has been struggling for form.

On Sunday, as MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs, Kishan had another poor outing with the bat, scoring just 9 runs, including 1 boundary, from 12 deliveries. In fact, he has managed just 107 runs from 8 games so far this season with an average of 13.37 and a strike rate of 86.99. A far cry from his blitzkrieg knocks in the last edition, where he scored 516 runs and that too at an average of over 57 as Mumbai Indians lifted a record IPL title.

Owing to his form, Kishan was selected to represent the Indian men’s national team and made his debut in T20Is against England at home, where he got 80 runs from three games including one fifty. He did well in ODIs too in Sri Lanka come July this year, scoring 60 runs and 1 fifty from 2 games, when two Indian teams took the field in different parts of the world.

Kishan has also found his name in India’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts October 17 in Oman and the UAE.

Kishan though is currently finding it hard to find the middle of his bat and after the loss to RCB, India skipper Virat Kohli had a word with the youngster. Kohli, who will lead India for the last time in the T20 format at World Cup in October, had a lengthy chat with Kishan.

want to back his natural game: Rohit

At the post-match presentation, Mumbai Indians skipper and India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, said he does not want to put undue pressure on the young batter, playing down concerns over Ishan Kishan’s form.

“He’s a talented player. He’s had a terrific IPL last year. We want to back his natural game which is why he came up the order above Surya. Don’t want to put too much pressure on the guy. Relatively young, making his way in international cricket," Rohit said on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians will next face Punjab Kings on Tuesday, September 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

