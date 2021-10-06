IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Reacts to New Speed Sensation Umran Malik: 'Need to Nurture Talent Like Him'

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a thrilling win over RCB in the IPL 2021 encounter in Abu Dhabi. The game went to the final over with RCB leading 13 runs off the six balls, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a superb over to give away just 9 runs off it. The only loose ball that was bowled to AB went for a maximum. RCB skipper Virat Kohli reacted to this loss, saying T20 is a game of fine margins. He added losing Glenn Maxwell was the turning point of the match.

“Having lost a couple of early wickets, rebuilding was key. Maxi’s run-out was the game-changing moment. With AB you are never out of the game, but it is about making sure that the guy who’s in flow should be on strike. Not as effective when chasing that down. Shahbaz played a crucial knock at that stage, it is a game of small margins, I think Sunrisers held their nerve and bowled their last few deliveries pretty well to not allow us to get away,” he said.

Speaking on Umran Malik who has clocked the fastest ball of the entire tournament, Kohli said the beauty of IPL is that it keeps throwing up new talent. He opined that talent like Malik needs to be nurtured. “This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to know the progress of individuals going forward. Whenever you see talent like this, you need to nurture them. Little hiccup in the journey but we will carry on with the same momentum.”

Hyderabad seal a narrow four-run win over Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a narrow four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 52 of the IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday. Hyderabad defended 142 against a Bangalore batting line-up which threatened briefly to chase down the target.

