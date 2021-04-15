IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Reprimanded for Breaching IPL's Code of Conduct During SRH vs RCB Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, a BCCI release stated.

“Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.” said the release.

Offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct relates to abuse of cricket equipment. Kohli was seen on camera hitting the boundary rope and chair near the dug out as he walked back to post his dismissal in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday. Kohli was out for 33 off 29, caught well in the deep by Vijay Shankar off Jason Holder.

As for the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore remarkably defended 149 runs successfully against Sunrisers Hyderabad and won their Indian Premier League contest by six runs on Wednesday. Hyderabad was cruising to victory at 96-1 in the 14th over, but the departure of captain David Warner triggered a collapse. Hyderabad ended up needing 16 off the last over, scored nine, and finished on 143-9 to Bangalores 149-8.

Bangalore’s innings was led by captain and opener Virat Kohli, 33 off 29 balls, and man of the match Glenn Maxwell, 59 off 41. They scored only 44 runs together off six overs, but ensured the team started well and finished better. In between, however, they struggled, especially against legspinner Rashid Khan, who took 2-18 including AB de Villiers for 1. Fast bowler Jason Holder led with 3-30, including Kohli and Maxwell, who was out off the last ball after hitting three sixes and five boundaries.

