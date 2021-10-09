IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Reveals He Discussed Leaving RCB Captaincy with AB de Villiers in 2019

Virat Kohli, who won’t be leading his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore after this season, has now revealed that he had discussed leaving captaincy with his teammate AB de Villiers in 2019. The Indian skipper had recently announced that this will be his last season as the captain of the franchise and that he will continue to be a part of the side just as a player. The decision came soon after the announcement that Kohli will give up the captaincy of the Indian team in limited-overs cricket after the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“About this decision, I had spoken to AB in 2019. It’s not new. With the IPL, I was always in a space where I wanted to create a peaceful environment. We had this discussion and then I thought we will give it one more year. A restructuring of the management happened and things were much better in 2020. I felt a little more relaxed in that stage,” Kohli said to Star Sports.

RCB has had a good run this year with the team qualifying for the playoffs. Virat will look to bow out from his role of captain with a winning season. RCB has not won a single IPL to date despite reaching the finals on three different occasions in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Kohli has been a part of the RCB set up right from the inaugural season in 2008.

Talking about Virat’s decision, AB said, “Virat Kohli has had an unbelievable run as captain. I am privileged to play under him. I have been a fan of him letting it go for the last few years purely because of the pressure he has taken on board over the years with the Indian team and the IPL. I felt that this could be an environment where he could have a little bit of fun.”

RCB will play the eliminator on Monday, October 11 against the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders. The fixture begins at 7:30 pm.

