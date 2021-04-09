IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Shares Some Stills From His Training Session for RCB

The wait of all the cricket enthusiasts is finally going to be over as the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from today with the opening game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 7:30 pm onwards. The cricketers are all pumped up to participate in the most renowned T20 League across the globe as they are frequently sharing pictures from their practice and training sessions on their social media handles.

The same is the case with the RCB skipper Virat Kohli who recently shared a few snaps on his official Twitter handle from the training session. “Focused & ready to go,” he captioned his post. The Indian skipper joined the RCB’s main squad on April 7 only after completing his mandatory seven-day quarantine period. The batsman was last seen playing in the three-match ODI series against England in Pune, which the hosts won by 2-1.

As soon as Kohli joined the Bangalore training camp, he meant business and quickly donned the skipper hat. Before starting the practice session, the 32-year-old addressed the players to motivate them for the upcoming season. Virat also assured the cricketers that the management will back them and believes that the team will be able to move in the right direction as they reached the playoffs the last season.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

“I am backing you, the management is backing you, players who have been selected, we believe they are going to contribute to the culture that RCB has and do the plans we want to execute on the field. If we all believe together, we can do some really special things this season,” Kohli said to the team in a video uploaded on RCB’s Instagram handle.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here