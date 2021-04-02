IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Shares Words of Wisdom in his Latest Instagram Post

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has had a series of successful tournaments against England recently. Under his leadership, the Indian side won in T20I as well as theODI series. After this massive win, the batsman has now moved to another bio-securebubble for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Amidst all this, Kohli took to social media to share a beautiful candid picture of himself.

In the photo, he can be seen gazing outside the window. The Indian cricket team captain is clad in white t-shirt and maroon cap. To complete his look, he has worn a watch and a pair of spectacles. For adding sass quotient to the post,he has teamed the side profile snap with some words of wisdom. He wrote,“In the end, it's you who you have to answer to.”

As expected, Kohli's fans flooded the internet with all kinds of positive comments and were all praise for his performance in the recent past. The now viral photo has over four million likes on Instagram alone. One of the many comments read, “Once a king always a king,”another user wrote, “We don't need IPL Trophy from you virat we want smile on your face forever. luv u RCBIAN."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain will now be seen in the first match of the IPL against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This year, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a rule that no team will play in their home state. This move has been made to ensure that no team gets the home ground advantage. A total of eight teams. includingDelhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangaloreand Sunrisers Hyderabad will be squaring off against each other in the tournament.