IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Starts Training With RCB After Finishing Quarantine; WATCH

He might have stepped down from the position of India T20 skipper, but Virat Kohli is still the top class professional that any IPL franchise would want to have in their side. RCB fans are lucky that they have someone like Kohli in their ranks and they were quick to make this video trend on social media where the team skipper can be seen warming up for the all-important IPL.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra Praises Brother Virat Kohli’s Decision to Quit T20 Captaincy

In the video, Kohli can be seen entering the nets all geared up, stretching himself a bit before facing the first ball. Check out this video:

RCB will open their campaign against KKR and the team is preparing hard for that clash, especially skipper Virat Kohli who wants to win a maiden IPL trophy this year. The right-handed batsman on late Thursday evening stunned the cricket world by sharing a lengthy statement on his Twitter handle confirming that he will not lead India’s T20I team beyond the next month’s World Cup, which will be held in the Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Kohli, who captained India in 45 T20Is, in his statement said that he had come to the conclusion after consulting with head coach Ravi Shastri and senior batsman Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kohli in his statement also confirmed that he will continue to lead Team India in Test and ODIs. The 32-year-old also expressed his gratitude to his teammates, coaches, support staff, selection committee and fans for their unconditional support.India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 against arch-rival Pakistan in a Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage.

The tournament will start on October 17 with co-host Oman crossing swords with Papua New Guinea in the first match of the World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

The summit clash will be played on November 14 at the Dubai International stadium.

