IPL 2021: Virat Kohli to Step Down as Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After This Season

Virat Kohli to step down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after this season, the 32-year-old has announced on Sunday. This comes exactly three days after Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as India’s T20 captain after the upcoming World Cup in the UAE.

“Hello everyone, the whole RCB family, the amazing fans of Bangalore and to all those who have supported us. I have an announcement to make," Kohli said in a video uploaded on RCB’s official Twitter handle.

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL FULL COVERAGE

“I spoke to the management this evening, it was something that was in my mind for a while," Kohli further added.

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Kohli said.

IPL 2021 LIVE UPDATES

“I want to be able to be committed to the responsibilities that I am fulfiling and I felt I needed the space to be fresh, to regroup and be absolutely clear in how I want to move forward," Kohli said.

“It’s been a great journey of nine years, with moments of joy and frustration, happiness and sadness," he added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Heroics Rescue Chennai Super Kings, Twitter Hail CSK Batter

After the news was announced, Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, RCB said, “Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers, and has been a true asset to RCB. His impeccable work ethics and leadership skills has been phenomenal. We respect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to the RCB leadership group. He has left an indelible mark on the franchise and will continue to be a senior member of the team."

Virat Kohli, has been with the Bangalore-based franchise since its beginning in 2008 and was named the captain in 2011. However, he has not been able to win the coveted trophy for the franchise. Under the stylish right hander, RCB’s best outing came in 2016 when they reached the final, riding on Kohli’s terrific season with the bat, scoring 973 runs including four centuries. It is the most runs by any player in a single edition of the IPL.

RCB resume IPL 2021 against KKR on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here