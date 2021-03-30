- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli to Undergo 7-day Quarantine Before Joining RCB Training
Kohli's case is different as he returned home to Mumbai to spend a few days there before moving to Chennai on April 1.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: March 30, 2021, 12:34 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will have to undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine before being able to train with the RCB squad in Chennai because of leaving the India-England bubble and going to Mumbai after the completion of the three-match ODI series on Sunday.
According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), every player who is travelling from outside the country or any safe bubble will have to undertake a serve a week’s quarantine in a hotel room before joining up with the squad and beginning training for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
However, special permissions were given to people who were a part of the India-England series bubble with every player and staff being allowed to join up with their respective franchises because of already being a part of a safe environment. The likes of Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna have already joined up on Monday.
But, Kohli’s case is different as he returned home to Mumbai to spend a few days there before moving to Chennai on April 1, where the current RCB training camp is before their first game of the season on April 9 against the Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
“Kohli will be joining RCB’s camp on April 1 in Chennai, then he will undergo quarantine for seven days,” a source confirmed to ANI.
Kohli also posted photos of himself working out on social media before serious business begins next month.
No rest days. From here on its all about speed #IPL pic.twitter.com/ULkpYmO1uI
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 29, 2021
However, his India teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj joined up with the RCB squad straight from international duty and will not have to undergo quarantine.
Bold Diaries: Team India to RCB
Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj joined the RCB camp ahead of Vivo IPL 2021. On @myntra presents Bold Diaries, we show you how the RCB crew enjoyed having the entire aircraft for themselves.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/WKfe4157f8
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 30, 2021
Earlier, the likes of Navdeep Saini, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Pavan Deshpande, Sachin Baby and others also reached Chennai and posted videos from their hotel rooms, where they can be seen working out.
Quarantine or not, the grind never stops
Your Royal Challengers are fit and raring to get on the field for #IPL2021👊#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/y1mgcljvJl
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2021
Keywords: IPL 2021, Virat Kohli, RCB training, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League, BCCI, quarantine
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule