IPL 2021: Virat Kohli to Undergo 7-day Quarantine Before Joining RCB Training

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will have to undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine before being able to train with the RCB squad in Chennai because of leaving the India-England bubble and going to Mumbai after the completion of the three-match ODI series on Sunday.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), every player who is travelling from outside the country or any safe bubble will have to undertake a serve a week’s quarantine in a hotel room before joining up with the squad and beginning training for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

However, special permissions were given to people who were a part of the India-England series bubble with every player and staff being allowed to join up with their respective franchises because of already being a part of a safe environment. The likes of Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna have already joined up on Monday.

But, Kohli’s case is different as he returned home to Mumbai to spend a few days there before moving to Chennai on April 1, where the current RCB training camp is before their first game of the season on April 9 against the Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

“Kohli will be joining RCB’s camp on April 1 in Chennai, then he will undergo quarantine for seven days,” a source confirmed to ANI.

Kohli also posted photos of himself working out on social media before serious business begins next month.

However, his India teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj joined up with the RCB squad straight from international duty and will not have to undergo quarantine.

Earlier, the likes of Navdeep Saini, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Pavan Deshpande, Sachin Baby and others also reached Chennai and posted videos from their hotel rooms, where they can be seen working out.

