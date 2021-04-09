- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Best IPL Performances Over the Years
Virat Kohli is an absolute beast in the Indian Premier League. Actually, he's a beast in every form and level of cricket when it comes to batting.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 11:24 AM IST
Virat Kohli is an absolute beast in the Indian Premier League. Actually, he’s a beast in every form and level of cricket when it comes to batting. Royal Challengers Bangalore might not have won the tournament yet, but Kohli is clearly among the best batsmen in the league. The numbers say it all: 192 matches, 5878 runs, average 38.16, strike rate 130.73. Five centuries, as many as 39 half-centuries. Kohli is also the leading run scorer in the tournament, and is set to hold on to that position perhaps until and long after he retires.
Here’s a recap of Virat Kohli’s best knocks, in no particular order.
1. 113 vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016
It was a match reduced to 15 overs a side due to rain, but that didn’t stop Virat Kohli from slamming a breathtaking century. 113 off 50 balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, with 8 sixes and 12 fours. It’s his highest score in IPL history.
RCB posted a mammoth total of 211 runs and won the game by 82 runs. Kohli added 147 for the opening wicket with Chris Gayle, who made 73 off 32. In reply, KXIP came nowhere close as they managed only 120 for 9. In effect, Kohli almost single handedly defeated KXIP!
2. 100* vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016
This was his maiden ton in IPL, and in T20 cricket. The 2016 edition was a memorable one for Virat Kohli as he made a record 973 runs from 16 games at an average of 81.08, including four centuries. Four of Kohl’s five T20 centuries came in this IPL.
Kohli won the toss in a belter at Rajkot and made the most of it. It was an evening game, with batsmen set to enjoy batting conditions. Kohli did just that with 100 off 63 balls, with 11 fours and a six. His 121-run stand with KL Rahul, who made 51 off 35, helped RCB post 180 for 2 in 20 overs.
However, Kohli’s ton went in vain as Lions, led by Suresh Raina, won by six wickets through a combined batting effort.
3. 109 vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016
Two in two against the same opponents in the same year. Kohli did the double slamming 109 off 55 balls with 8 sixes and 5 fours. The last time Kohli had made a century against GL, RCB had lost the game. But this time the story was different.
AB de Villiers slammed 129 off 52 at one end as the duo added 229 for the second wicket. RCB posted 248 for 3 in 20 overs! Gujarat were blown away, managing only 104 all out in 18.4 overs.
4. 108* vs Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016
The fourth in this list is Kohli’s second century in IPL 2016, and this one came in a chase.
Kohli’s good friend and former India captain MS Dhoni’s team posted 191 runs, with half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Saurabh Tiwary. However, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore, that’s never a huge target for the chasing side.
Kohli blasted 108 runs off 58 balls with eight boundaries and seven sixes. He added 94 for the opening wicket with KL Rahul in 11.1 overs. Adam Zampa got both Rahul and de Villiers in the same over but Kohli batted on, staying unbeaten till the end to get the job done with three balls to spare. RCB won by seven wickets.
5. 100 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019
This was his first century after 3 years, and fifth in T20s overall. This came in Kolkata.
Batting first, Kohli set the tone with a 58-ball 100 that powered RCB to 213 for 4. The knock had nine boundaries and four sixes. Moeen Ali, then with RCB, made 66 off 28 on good batting conditions.
Chasing a monumental target of 214, KKR came close and fell short by just 10 runs. RCB survived a huge scare from Andre Russell who made 65 off 25 but they held their nerves.
