IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's No-look six off Shardul Thakur Sails Over the Sharjah Stadium, Watch Video

It was the return of vintage Virat Kohli during Royal Challengers Banglore’s clash with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 last night. The RCB skipper played a fiery knock of 53 off 41 balls and gave his team a steady start with DevduttPaddikal (70 off 50 balls) as his opening partner. Kohli displayed his class and smashed the ball all along the Sharjah stadium. However, what attracted everyone’s attention was his no-look six hit off Shardul Thakur’s bowling.

It was the fifth over of the RCB innings and Kohli already looked in great touch, so when Shardul came in to bowl, he decided to take him on. Thakur bowled a slightly fuller length ball and it landed right in Kohli’s arc. The RCB skipper swung the bat hard and deposited the ball towards the long-on region with a giant 82-meter six. The connection was so good that Kohli did not even bother to watch the ball travel. The impressive shot was showered with praises by the commentators and former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar called it a ‘nightmare’ for the bowlers. Simon Doull said that he did not even need to look at the six because he heard the sound off the bat.

Watch the video here:

However, Kohli blistering knock went into vain after RCBbatters failed to capitalise on the good start and managed only 156 runs in their allotted 20 overs. After Kohli was dismissed in the 14th over by Dwanye Bravo, RCB faced a batting collapse and could add only 45 runs in the remaining 6.4 overs

The target was below par at the Sharjah ground and CSK’s experienced batting line-up chased it down easily with 11 balls remaining in their over.Though RCB saw some hope of a comeback with 2 quick wickets in the 9th and 10th over, CSK batters did not allow the opposition to gain momentum.

RCB will next clash with Rajasthan Royals on September 29.

