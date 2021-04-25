IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's RCB Heads to Wankhede for Final Game of the Season; See Pics

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing their last game of the season at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium against Chennai Superkings. Ahead of their departure Kohli was snapped at the hotel. Check out pics:

Game preview:

One team is soaring high after starting the season on a losing note. The other is yet to be conquered. Expect fireworks in the blazing Mumbai sunshine come Sunday when MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers clash for the first time this IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB has won all its four matches so far and sits on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue its winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK is riding high with three good results of its own.Kohli and the highly-rated Devdutt Padikkal toyed with the Rajasthan Royals bowling the other day and will look to lay a strong foundation again for RCB against a varied CSK bowling attack.

RCB, which has more often not under-performed amid high expectations, has started well. And, Kohli will be aware of the importance of maintaining the intensity in a long league.

Chennai Super Kings:

However, RCB will face a formidable CSK which bats deep and the importance of early wickets can’t be emphasised enough. Ruturaj Gaikwad emerged from three failures with an impressive knock against Kolkata Knight Riders and forms a strong opening partnership with Faf du Plessis.

A good start will help their cause and with an in-form Moeen Ali pencilled in at No.3 and Suresh Raina to follow, CSK has the firepower to strike late as well.

Skipper Dhoni is yet to hit his straps but coach Stephen Fleming believes he would get better with every outing. While Chahar has been in the thick of things at the start, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have also struck crucial blows.

