IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Spanish Amuses Fans After RCB Surprise with Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

Both cricket and football fans were pleasantly shocked on Friday, when Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola posted an 8-second clip of himself holding up a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey, gifted to him by RCB skipper Virat Kohli himself.

Guardiola, a former manager for FC Barcelona and widely regarded as one of football’s ‘greats,’ took to Twitter to post the image, with the caption, ‘It’s time to finally learn cricket’s rules. Thanks to my friend @imVkohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your @ManCity shirt.’

The exchange had fans surprised, more so when Virat Kohli had a response of his own, in Spanish nonetheless. “Si Señor!” he replied, which loosely translates to ‘Yes sir,’ in Spanish, before adding, “And a top signing for @pumacricket and @RCBTweets.”

While many were amazed by the cross-over between the two sportsmen, several netizens were shocked, to say the least, responding with hilarious reactions of their own.

Omg Pep having RCB jersey…wow😍 — Arthar (@ArtharSports) April 23, 2021

Naah I might actually need to start supporting RCB now: pic.twitter.com/merfsw7BQr — Pratik Maity🇮🇳 (@McfcPratik) April 23, 2021

This is huge for RCB and @imVkohli — Prad Sure (@SurePradyumna) April 23, 2021

While many were surprised, this was not the first time the two worlds had collided between Kohli and Guardiola. In an virtual interaction hosted by Puma India last year, the two discussed the feeling of playing to empty stadiums without fans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without people, it is not the same. It is like a friendly game, it is not the same. We have to do it because the show must go on. We want them to come back. It is a completely different game (without fans). You feel like bad moments are less bad moments and good moments are less good moments. Playing behind closed doors is weird,” said Guardiola.

Kohli agreed with the sentiments, saying, “We came here and prepared for three weeks and I was so excited because it was the first game in six months. When I stepped out on the field, the excitement levels went down, it was nothing. All the excitement went away like that.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here