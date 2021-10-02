IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Doesn't Want Mumbai Indians to Finish Top, Wishes Some Other Team to Win Title

As the race for the IPL 2021 play-offs heats up, the competition has gotten tougher for teams to finalise their place in the top 4 on the points table. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag though has said that he does not want Mumbai Indians to win.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are at the top of the points table with 18 points and have qualified for the playoffs. Delhi Capitals too have booked their place in with 16 points. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are still in with a chance to make it to the playoffs as Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only team out of contention.

Sehwag doesn’t want Mumbai to make it to the top and said he wants some new team to lift the trophy this season.

“I don’t want Mumbai Indians to reach the top this year, a new team should qualify and we should get a new champion. It could be Bangalore, Delhi, or Punjab," Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the Indian Premier League with five titles and have won the tile an unprecedented back=-to-back last season and the one before.

“If Mumbai Indians win their remaining matches, I think they can easily make it to the playoffs because they will have 16 points if they win their remaining matches. But it will not be easy. Sometimes, you make mistakes when you are desperate to win, and those mistakes lead to your defeat.

“But looking at Mumbai’s history, it is that whenever they find themselves in a situation where they are currently are in IPL 2021, they have won the do-or-die games, qualified for the playoffs and they have even made it to the final. So, if we look at the historic aspect, yes, Mumbai Indians can do it again. But I don’t believe much in history,” Sehwag added.

