IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Explains Why Manish Pandey Couldn't Win it For Sunrisers Hyderabad

The third match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad was a high-scoring clash as the batsmen from both sides ruled the show. Chasing a comprehensive target of 188 runs posted by KKR on the board, SRH looked well settled in the middle with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey shouldering the responsibility of taking the team home.

However, Bairstow’s dismissal in the 13th over initiated a collapse of the batting line-up. Mohammed Nabi and Vijay Shankar lost their wickets cheaply soon after. The in-form batsman Pandey also struggled to score runs in the death overs as he failed to accelerate the innings by hitting boundaries. Despite Pandey being not out, SRH fell short by ten runs and the top-order batsman has been placed under major scrutiny for the same.

In the death overs, Pandey scored only one maximum, hitting the last ball of the match. However, Hyderabad lost the game by then. When Virender Sehwag was questioned about Pandey’s performance, the former Indian opener reckoned that the 31-year-old had an important role to play but he failed to live up to his reputation. Sehwag also held Pandey responsible for Hyderabad’s loss against KKR.

“Pandey couldn’t hit a boundary in the last three overs he batted against KKR. He had an important role play. He already had faced the pressure and was set. Had he taken the initiative to smash a few boundaries, SRH wouldn’t have lost the game by 10 runs,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“It happens sometimes that you are a set batsman but you don’t get the balls to hit. I think the same thing had happened with Manish Pandey. He didn’t get any ball in his radar and hence, he couldn’t hit a six,” he added.

After the game against SRH and KKR, Sehwag also took to his official Twitter handle to indirectly slam Pandey saying that the teams having ‘stat padding batsmen’, who fail to increase their strike rate even after playing for long, will struggle in the tournament.

Teams that will have stat padding batsmen end up batting long overs without changing gears quickly will struggle. Depriving hitters and finishers by leaving very less balls and making it very difficult. Happened last year, and such teams will struggle always #IPL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 11, 2021

