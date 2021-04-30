IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Hails Prithvi Shaw For His 'Perfect Timing' After Record-Breaking Show

Prithvi Shaw was at his best on Thursday when he led Delhi Capitals to a dominating win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2021 clash in Ahmedabad. Shaw created history by becoming the first batter to hit six fours in the first over of an innings.

His effort drew praises from all around and batting legend Virender Sehwag lavished high praise on the youngster for doing something even he couldn’t do during his playing career.

“Hitting six boundaries in an over means you have to find the gaps perfectly,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. “It is not easy. I’ve also opened in my career and thought of getting boundaries of every delivery but sometimes I got 18 or 20 runs. I never hit six boundaries. To do that you need to be perfect with your gaps and timing.”

Sehwag was critical of KKR and said the manner in which Shaw began his innings, it appeared he had come for practice and not a cricket match. “It didn’t look as if he () has come to play a cricket match. Could be that he was confident having played with Shivam Mavi in the U-19 team before and knew where the bowler is going to bowl exactly. But how much could he have guessed?”

Sehwag doffed his hat to the 21-year-old. “I have also batted against Ashish Nehra so many times in nets, domestic games but was never able to hit him for six boundaries in one over. Hats off to Shaw,” he said.

Shaw fell on 82 off 41 after having struck 11 fours and three sixes but Sehwag wanted him to score a hundred or at least finish off the game.

“It would have been better had Shaw scored a hundred. He has seen bad times. So when it’s going great, he should score a century or remained unbeaten and take your team over the line. Don’t get out hitting bad shot. Add as many runs as possible” Sehwag said.

