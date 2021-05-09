IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Recalls Moment From Season Which Proves Why AB de Villiers is Mr 360

That Royal Challengers Bangalore were in top form during IPL 2021 was down to several reasons with AB de Villiers firing on all cylinders being one of them. The South African maestro repeatedly proved why he’s regarded as one of the batting greats and Virender Sehwag has recalled one such moment from the now-suspended IPL season that proves why De Villiers is the perfect Mr. 360 degrees.

During RCB played their sixth match of the season against Delhi Capitals and it turned out to be a thriller with Virat Kohli’s men winning by one run. In hindsight, the foundation for the win was laid by De Villiers who blasted 22 runs from the final over of RCB innings (23 total including a wide) to push them to a challenging total.

Marcus Stoinis bowled that fateful over and managed to outfox De Villiers with a widish delivery to which the batter shouldered arm right after smoking a six over long-off. Realizing his mistake, the 37-year-old walked towards the off side and despite Stoinis dropping a short delivery, De Villiers smashed it for a six.

“People might forget his real name, but will always remember Mr. 360 degree. I don’t think we should give him any other name because how many can you even come up with?” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“Against Delhi Capitals (during IPL 2021), when he left a few balls (one) from Marcus Stoinis outside off-stump, he realised he left a wrong ball. Off the next ball, he went outside off, and even though he may have been expecting a similar delivery, it was a short-pitched ball but he still hit for a six.”

Sehwag claimed that barring De Villiers, no other batter would have been able to make the connection with the ball. “Only AB de Villiers could have done that. Had there been any other batsman, he would have gone outside off and instead ducked to the short ball or may have gotten out. I think only de Villiers could have connected. So, no need to look for any more adjectives or songs or poems. 360 degree is the perfect name,” Sehwag said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here