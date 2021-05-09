- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Recalls Moment From Season Which Proves Why AB de Villiers is Mr 360
AB de Villiers' capability to adjust his shots at the very last moment have resulted in him being anointed with the moniker of Mr 360.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
That Royal Challengers Bangalore were in top form during IPL 2021 was down to several reasons with AB de Villiers firing on all cylinders being one of them. The South African maestro repeatedly proved why he’s regarded as one of the batting greats and Virender Sehwag has recalled one such moment from the now-suspended IPL season that proves why De Villiers is the perfect Mr. 360 degrees.
During RCB played their sixth match of the season against Delhi Capitals and it turned out to be a thriller with Virat Kohli’s men winning by one run. In hindsight, the foundation for the win was laid by De Villiers who blasted 22 runs from the final over of RCB innings (23 total including a wide) to push them to a challenging total.
Marcus Stoinis bowled that fateful over and managed to outfox De Villiers with a widish delivery to which the batter shouldered arm right after smoking a six over long-off. Realizing his mistake, the 37-year-old walked towards the off side and despite Stoinis dropping a short delivery, De Villiers smashed it for a six.
“People might forget his real name, but will always remember Mr. 360 degree. I don’t think we should give him any other name because how many can you even come up with?” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.
“Against Delhi Capitals (during IPL 2021), when he left a few balls (one) from Marcus Stoinis outside off-stump, he realised he left a wrong ball. Off the next ball, he went outside off, and even though he may have been expecting a similar delivery, it was a short-pitched ball but he still hit for a six.”
Sehwag claimed that barring De Villiers, no other batter would have been able to make the connection with the ball. “Only AB de Villiers could have done that. Had there been any other batsman, he would have gone outside off and instead ducked to the short ball or may have gotten out. I think only de Villiers could have connected. So, no need to look for any more adjectives or songs or poems. 360 degree is the perfect name,” Sehwag said.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule