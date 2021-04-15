IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Remembers This Cricketer After SRH's Second Successive Loss

Former India opener Virender Sehwag posted a tweet which was clearly directed at what’s wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad. After slumping to their second loss in IPL 2021, the fans are wondering why Kane Williamson hasn’t found a place in the playing eleven so far. Despite being the mettle in the middle, Williamson is warming the benches. The calls for his inclusion are growing louder by the minute after SRH’s second successive loss, Sehwag’s tweet is just the proof.

Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar, Main hoon Na #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/5ra0ZlUt90 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2021

Earlier SRH lost their IPL 2021 opener to Kolkata Knightriders and it was clearly their batting which was letting them down. They needed someone who would link up the top to the middle order. Someone who won’t play rash shots. He was clearly missed and now against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Williamson was absence was felt again. Williamson has tons of runs to his name but his exclusion from the side isn’t going down well with the fans and experts alike.

For the second time in two days, the team chasing choked in the death overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to lose from a comfortable position. It was Kolkata Knight Riders losing to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, and this time around it was Sunrisers Hyderabad losing in a similar fashion to Royal Challengers Bangalore.Chasing 150, SRH were 96 for 1 in 13.1 overs before they collapsed to eventually lose by six runs. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was the star for RCB with 3 for 7 from 2 overs.

SRH needed 35 in 24 with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the middle at one stage, when all hell broke loose after the Time Out. Off the first ball after the time out, Bairstow fell to Shahbaz looking to attack him. In the next ball, Pandey fell looking to attack him. Off the last ball, Abdul Samad was out in a similar fashion. None of them, especially Pandey, had learnt from earlier matches here that the set batsman had to bat through.

