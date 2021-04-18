- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Post Sums Up Fate of Chasing Teams at Chepauk
Virender Sehwag has again come out with a hilarious post and fans are loving it.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 18, 2021, 10:43 AM IST
It’s been a week and IPL is slowly getting into the groove but the Chepauk pitch continued to amaze fans and broadcasters alike. Just like the old days, this pitch continues to remain slow and low. Especially chasing teams are finding it very difficult to play on this wicket. While Sunrisers Hyderabad were at the receiving end as they failed to chase down modest targets not once but twice. They first failed to chase down 150 against RCB and then last night against Mumbai Indians they again flattered to deceive. This is not specific to SRH, even KKR failed to get over the finish line when they played against Mumbai Indians, failing to chase a target of 153. There has been a pattern and former cricketer Virender Sehwag summed up this pattern in an hilarious Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Sehwag’s picture showed a couple of persons battered and bruised–which is a reference to teams chasing at Chepauk. RCB were the only side which won a game batting second in five games played here. The rest of the four games saw teams batting first winning with ease.
Here is what happened in the entire game, read in our Match Report:
The pattern of chasing teams struggling at the fag end at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai continued as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the IPL 2021 match on Saturday. Chasing 151, SRH got off to a solid start but fell apart and were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs. Rahul Chahar (3 for 19), Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 14) and Trent Boult (3 for 28) were the stars as SRH choked.
IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow Involved In a Rare Dismissal, Hit Wicket to Krunal Pandya
Earlier, SRH restricted Mumbai Indians’ (MI) strong batting line-up to 150 for five in 20 overs.SRH’s chase was a tale of two halves. They got off to a terrific start, adding 67 for the opening wicket in 7.2 overs. SRH realised that they had to go hard at the top, and did that with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.
