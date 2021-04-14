- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Wankhede Games Will Remain Unaffected Despite Statewide Curfew-Report
Wankhede Stadium is set to host ten games with the last game being hosted on April 25.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 14, 2021, 8:57 AM IST
With rising Coronavirus cases in the country, Maharashtra government had issued a statewide curfew from April 14 to May 2 but it will not affect the IPL games held right in the heart of Mumbai–Wankhede Stadium.”No effect on Mumbai matches as we have special permission, everything will go ahead as planned and we will take all necessary precautions,” a highly-placed source told news agency ANI.
Mumbai will be hosting as many as ten games out of which two are already played. There are eight games remaining with the final game to be played on April 25. Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be playing the next game at the venue on Thursday and on the very next day it will host Punjab Kings will lock horns with Chennai Superkings. Maharasthra is among the worst hit states as the country grapples with the second wave of Covid-19. Several states are divided on whether the country should impose another lockdown. CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the decision to impose a statewide curfew. Here is what he said:
“We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown,” said Thackeray while addressing the state of Maharashtra.”Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed,” he added.
