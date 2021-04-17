IPL 2021: Want Devdutt Padikkal to Get Some Man of the Match Awards in Upcoming Games, Says Brian Lara

Former West Indies great Brian Lara has come out praising Karnataka and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s future star Devdutt Padikkal. He has said that he was impressed with the youngster’s performance so far but wants him to get a few more ‘man of the match’ titles in the upcoming games of IPL 2021.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ Select Dugout Live Feed, West Indies legend said: “He’s (Padikkal) such a great talent. Last year he got a couple of fifties, he batted well, he supported Virat Kohli very well. What I want to see in 2021 IPL is for him to go on and get a few man of the matches and get a couple of triple figures under his belt. Such a great little player! A few little things to iron out. I hope he did that in the break and comes back really storming hard for this IPL.”

Padikkal has accounted for just 11 runs so far but he has piled up 473 in 15 games last year at an impressive strike rate of 124. Earlier he was also found positive for Covid-19.

“Covid was a setback, I wished that it did not happen but that is something I could not control so once it was there, I had to accept the way it was. It was just about making sure that I stay fit and be ready for the game. I am completely fine now, most importantly I am able to move around. Unless you are a 100 per cent, you cannot push yourself so I just wanted to make sure that I am 100 per cent,” said Padikkal in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

The youngster had a breakthrough season in IPL 2020 in the UAE, where he scored 473 runs in 15 matches an average of 31.53 with his best score being 74. He was also the Bangalore-based franchise’ highest scorer last season.The southpaw had a good build-up to the IPL as he finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the second-highest run-getter with a tally of 737 runs.

