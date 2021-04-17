IPL 2021: Want to be in a Postition From Where we Almost Cannot Fail, says RCB Star AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore have started their season on a positive note, having won two matches on the trot and they sit as table toppers early on in IPL 2021. During an interview segment on RCB Bold Diaries, wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers spoke about the team’s positive atmosphere and how their recent winning run has given them a big boost.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“I think we have started something where we as a batting unit sort of felt something special and now the consistency and sustainability of that is important. If we do it two or three times we will start believing that. We almost can’t fail that’s the kind of position you want to be as a batting unit and as a team,” said AB de Villiers.

“You want to get into the winning culture where you feel like what if I don’t do it he is going to do it. If he doesn’t do it then I’m doing it. You get this beautiful flow going in the team. We are few games away from that hopefully; we will keep going with the momentum,” he added.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Thump Punjab Kings, Virender Sehwag Tweets ‘They Are Back’

The 37-year-old stated that having a blend of experience and youth for the Bengaluru-based club is highly beneficial. He went on to say that each of them is willing to go above and beyond to help the team’s cause.

“It helps everyone to know that there is a couple of experienced heads around. That’s always a nice feeling. Guys, whether they are in good form or bad form they find a way to cross the line more often than not. Down the order as well a couple of guys who need some big balls even Harshal Patel finished the game the other night,” added De Villiers.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here