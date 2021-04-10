IPL 2021: Want to Make Most of Whatever is Left, Says MS Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni lost the toss in their first match of the season against DC. After being put into bat, Dhoni admitted that CSK was also looking to bowl first. What was interesting is that, he made a cryptic comment, perhaps about his career in the IPL.

“We were also looking to bowl. It’s cloudy, we may not get as much dew. You want to make the most of whatever is left. It feels good to be back and we had some good time in terms of preparation. We’ll also use some players who are in quarantine later. Faf, Moeen, Sam and Bravo are our overseas players,” MS Dhoni said at the toss ceremony.

Meanwhile, with Covid-19 situation getting volatile by the minute, the BCCI has made it mandatory for the match officials at Wankhede to furnish a negative RT-PCR Test 48 hours prior to the matches. A report in TOI states this latest development in a report which comes on the back of the recent cases where 10 officials of the venue tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has asked its apex council to show their negative test results at the gate in case they want to attend tonight’s match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Superkings. The venue will host ten games from April 10 to April 25. “Dear Apex Council members, as per the BCCI’s protocol, all the officials who would be attending IPL- 2021 matches at the Wankhede Stadium are required to produce a negative report of the RT-PCR test conducted within 48 hours of the matchday,” wrote MCA secretary Sanjay Naik.

“The tests are mandatory even for those who have been vaccinated. The report will have to be produced at the time of entry to the stadium on each match day. Hence you are requested to get yourself tested at your end and carry the negative report to the stadium on match day,” Naik wrote.

