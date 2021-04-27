- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
PUN
KOL126/5(20.0) RR 6.15
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer Hails Cummins, Wants KKR to 'Give Him a Pat on the Back'
Cummins gave the information regarding him donating $50,000 to the PM Cares fund to help India fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic via a post on his official Twitter handle.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 27, 2021, 6:28 PM IST
On Monday, Australia’s celebrated pacer Pat Cummins touched the hearts of millions of Indian citizens as he decided to help the country by donating $50,000 to PM Cares Fund. The move by the speedster received appreciation and applause from all over the country with the fans terming Pat Cummins as a hero and role model.
Former Indian cricketer and batting coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Wasim Jaffer also lauded the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer. However, the veteran added a twist to his praise as he requested KKR to give a day off to their main pacer as a reward for his noble deed.
Notably, Jaffer made such a statement as Punjab Kings (PBKS) were scheduled to lock horns against KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday night.
Give him a PAT on the back and the night off too @KKRiders 👏👏#CoronavirusIndia #IPL2021 https://t.co/a9uKCyvdQm
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 26, 2021
Cummins gave the information regarding him donating $50,000 to the PM Cares fund to help India fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic via a post on his official Twitter handle. The pacer encouraged other players to come forward and donate for the people of India and help them fight the medical crisis. In his tweet, Cummins also reckoned that though the donation amount isn’t much, he hopes that it will be able to bring a positive change in the lives of at least a few people.
“India is a country I’ve come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I’ve ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” Cummins said in a statement on Twitter.
Seems like Jaffer’s request was much needed as Punjab Kings ended up losing to KKR in the match on April 26. KKR won by 5 wickets, with 20 balls left.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule