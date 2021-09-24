IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer’s Cryptic Tweet Ahead of MI vs KKR Clash Leaves Fans Guessing

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer keeps his social media game top-notch and he continues with his trend of posting riveting memes about the IPL clashes. Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, Jaffer posted a cryptic tweet about the players to watch out for in the match.

This post was a collage of a couple of pictures – one of an Englishman with a moustache and the second of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Now, as is his wont, fans were at their wits end to decode this message. While few fans decided to go with KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson and MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya as they look similar, others suggested that it could well be Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively beat Mumbai Indians in the match at Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first and after a bright start, Mumbai Indians fizzled away towards the end as the KKR spinners took control and restricted the defending champions to 155 for 6.

In response, KKR got off to a flier as Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer went after Trent Boult and Adam Milne. After a rapid start, Bumrah got the wicket of Gill, but Iyer continued his dominance and after an impressive debut against RCB, the left-hander continued to impress.

Rahul Tripathi was also in top form and he ended with 74 runs in 42 balls as KKR chased the target down with ease in 15.1 overs.

“The first two games in this second phase have been a great template for us to play. There’s only one way for us to go in the points table, and that’s up,” KKR captain Eoin Morgan said at the post match press-conference.

