IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer’s Wish for Punjab Kings’ Outing has a Salman Khan Connection

The last few seasons of IPL have been quite forgettable for Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab), but the team will surely be hoping to bounce back and have a fruitful outing this year.

And as the Punjab Kings gear up to start the season, their batting coach and former Indian Cricketer Wassim Jaffer shared his unique wish for the team. Jaffer, who is known for his great social media presence, shared a screenshot of a 2014 tweet by Salman Khan that read “Zinta’s team won kya?” and wished that he would get to quote the tweet and reply ‘Yes’ more often this season.

Our campaign starts today. My only wish is that I get to quote tweet this Salman Khan tweet with 'Yes' more often this season 😉 #RRvsPBKS #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/v2A0oeTGrS — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 12, 2021

This particular tweet by Salman had gone viral last season after the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings had registered victory over the mighty Mumbai Indians during a league stage match.

The Punjab Kings will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in their first match of IPL 14 on April 12. The contest will be played out at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and we can expect it to be a high scoringmatch with both the teams studded with star hitters.

This will be the first outing of the Punjab-based franchise with their rebranded name and jersey. Captain Rahul will be hoping that the change in name will also bring in some change in fortune for them this season.

The team had a mixed-up last season with back-to-back defeats during their first few matches before getting a revival of sorts after the inclusion of Chris Gayle in the team. However, they failed to make it to the playoffs.

Punjab,which has never got a chance to have its hands-on the IPL trophy, last qualified for the playoffs in 2014.

PKBS squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

