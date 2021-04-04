IPL 2021: WATCH - Afghanistan Net Bowler Troubles CSK Batsmen With Pace

Even though Chennai Super Kings relies a lot on the senior players, time and again, the team does its bit to promote young talent as well. In a recent video that has surfaced online, a young 20-year-old Afghanistan net bowler is seen tormenting the batsmen, in a practice session. Fazhalhaq Farooqi, who made his debut for Afghanistan last month, against Zimbabwe, showed excellent pace and control to trouble the batsmen.

The youngster was a part of the U-19 World Cup team in 2020 as well, where in one of the matches against South Africa, he returned with figures of 3-33.

Meanwhile, after the pulling out of Josh Hazlewood, CSK are still looking for a replacement for the fast bowler. If Farooqi manages to impress the team management enough, he could be a part of the main team as well.

In yet another scare for the Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2021 season, a member of the franchise’s content team has tested positive for COVID-19. Times of India reported that the concerned person was not in contact with the players or support staff, which means the team’s training sessions ahead of the season are not impacted.

It must be noted that CSK had COVID-19 positive cases ahead of IPL 2020 too, with Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad testing positive.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is currently in crisis management after Corona scare which saw one of the Delhi Capitals player–Axar Patel and ten ground staff at Wankhede testing positive for the Pandemic. Although it is understood that Indore and Hyderabad are on standby for hosting the opener, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in all likelihood will get the game as planned.The Times of India has quoted a senior BCCI official saying ‘its too late to shift the match.’