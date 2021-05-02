IPL 2021: WATCH-Ambati Rayudu Smashes Fridge During his 72-run Knock Against Mumbai Indians

35-year-old Ambati Rayudu played a blinder of an innings against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He smashed 72 off just 27 balls to help propel CSK to a massive target of 218. Although it went for a losing cause, never the less he smashed a refrigerator in the course of this innings. Watch for yourself:

The incident happened when he launched Mumbai’s Trent Boult and the ball went onto smash the fridge. It almost took Mumbai players by surprise who were in the vicinity. Rayudu smashed 72 off 27 balls which had seven gigantic sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile this wasn’t enough Kieron Pollard slammed 87 off just 34 balls to drive Mumbai to huge win.

Match report:

Mumbai Indians pulled off their highest run chase in the history of IPL as they hunted down a target of 219 off the last ball of their innings to pull off a win that will go down in the history-books. The main architect was Kieron Pollard who has been serving Mumbai for more than a decade now. He was dropped when he was on 68 by none other than one of the best outfielders of CSK: Faf du Plessis. By the end of the game, it turned out that Faf had indeed dropped the match. A lot was expected from Lungi Ngidi but the execution from the South African left a lot to be desired. He bowled an ordinary final over where as much as 16 were needed. After some good couple of balls, he lost the plot.

