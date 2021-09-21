IPL 2021---Watch: Andre Russell’s Searing yorker Sends AB de Villiers Packing

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restarted their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 UAE-leg with an emphatic nine-wicket victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, in Abu Dhabi. Notably, both sides had played seven games before the IPL 2021 was cancelled in May, with contrasting fortunes. RCB had five wins under their belt, while KKR had five dismal losses. However, the change in country and venue bode well for Kolkata who ticked all the areas as they stunned Virat Kohli and his men at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium last night.

RCB suffered a top-order collapse batting first, courtesy of KKR bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Andre Russell. RCBs big three - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers fell for 5, 10 and 0, respectively and they were 41/2 at the end of the powerplay. However, the most shocking dismissal was that of De Villiers, who was sent back to the dugout with a golden duck by Russell’s superb Yorker.

The former South African skipper, who’s been RCB’s saviour on several occasions, failed to deliver on Monday. He came out to bat at number five in the ninth over and the Caribbean pacer, noticing the big-hitter being new at the crease, went for a yorker aimed at the leg stump. De Villiers tried to shuffle but couldn’t make a connection and the ball was successful at disturbing his stumps. A fan shared a video on Twitter which shows Russell’s yorker and the following celebrations. KKR camp was over the moon, as the ex-Proteas batsman looked dejected walking back with a golden duck. It was his sixth duck in the IPL (across seasons) so far.

Earlier in the match, Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first but his batsmen failed to score big. KKR’s leg-spinner Chakravarthy (3/13) and all-rounder Russell (3/9) shared six wickets, while Lockie Ferguson picked two to fold up RCB’s innings at 92 in 19 overs. In the chase KKR’s top order chased the paltry total rather easily. Openers Shubman Gill (48) and debutant Venkatesh Iyer’s unbeaten 41 opening stand of 82 steered them close in just under 10 overs. KKR were 10 runs away from victory when Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Gill, however, Iyer unleashed three fours in four balls off Chahal to seal victory.

Kolkata’s comprehensive nine-wicket victory with 10 overs remaining propelled them to the fifth spot in the IPL 2021 points table from seventh. Meanwhile, RCB despite the loss retained their third spot and have 10 points to their name.

