IPL 2021: Watch Behind the Scenes, A Green Room tete-a-tete with Yuzvendra Chahal

While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is creating swashbuckling victories match after match, their social media handle is entertaining fans with behind-the-scenes tete-a-tete.

From capturing young Padikal’s smile to before the match warm-up to “Bold Diaries: The Yuzi Chahal Show” where the player is known for his wit and everlasting humor, can be seen creating a buzz wherever the camera went. The netizens are going gala over these “off the fields” inputs as it gives them a chance to know their favorites on a personal level.

Here Chahal can be seen lamenting over the fact that Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) was “making a simple catch look hard” by TV diving. He further says in his hoodwinking tone “I took two catches, made difficult catches look easy. That guy in the corner (pointing to Maxwell) made a simple catch look hard,” said Chahal, to which Shahbaz Ahmed added, “Just for a phone.” The bitter-sweet banter made the fans ask for more green room stories.

Bold Diaries: The Yuzi Chahal Show When Yuzi is in his elements, laughter is guaranteed. Here’s what happened in the dressing room after our match against RR. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/tF0e9PKOWo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2021

“Yuzi bhai makes a difficult catch easy because he plays for the team. And a few people make an easy catch difficult just for a phone,” Shahbaz chipped in, in a light tone off course.

Chahal hopped on to Mike Hesson, RCB director of cricket, saying “I took two catches, Maxi took only one catch,”, before trying to recreate how Maxwell took the catch diving in front and on to the ground. The banter continues as RCB’s Twitter handle shows him trying to copy Maxwell.

“Just for the phone,” Chahal added. Hesson said, “Very Smart”, only to elicit a firm “no” from Chahal.

Maxwell, not to miss out on any kind of banter, had a few gems in store as a reply. Amid accusations of “TV diving” regarding his catch, Maxwell said, “The fact that you took one catch is a miracle enough. But two in a game – the batters are silly enough to hit it to you twice.”

The banter followed what was a comprehensive performance by RCB as they chased down 178 in just 16.3 overs.

Opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal hit his maiden IPL century and remained unbeaten on 101 off 52 balls. Captain Virat Kohli made 72 not out off 47 balls.

