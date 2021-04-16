IPL 2021-Watch: Chennai Super Kings Fire Warning to Punjab Kings ‘In Style’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, ahead of their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), fired a warning to their opponents’ “in style”, saying that they are ready “to conquer.”After losing their first IPL match of the season to Delhi Capitals by seven-wicket, a regrouped CSK-led by MS Dhoni is all set to face a formidable Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday in Mumbai.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture, CSK posted a video of Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo on Twitter.

In the video, Dhoni is seen whistling while Bravo and Jadeja can be seen flaunting their dancing talent.And much like any other post from CSK’s Twitter handle, even this one was flooded with fans reaction.

“Tmrw should be our day Leo @ChennaiIPL.Wishing our team all the best#WhistlePodu #Yellove,” a CSK fan wrote in the comment section.

An MSD fan while sharing a screengrab of Dhoni from the video wrote, “Thalaivaaa.”

“Always remember that a wounded lion is more dangerous than the one that is hungry, and at the moment we are both. So beware because the come back is on the cards and we coming for the WIN,” another supporterof CSK wrote.

CSK will take on PBKS on Friday at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Going into the match, Punjab, which is placed at the third spot in the IPL table, would be high on confidence, having won their last encounter against Rajasthan Royals.On the other hand, Chennai, which is placed at the bottom of the table, would search for their first win of the season.So far, both sides have faced each other on 23 occasions in IPL with Chennai emerging victorious 14 times.

