IPL 2021: WATCH - Chris Gayle Pulls Off Moonwalk Effortlessly After Quarantine Ends

Chris Gayle’s quarantine has come to an end and the “Universe Boss’ decided to celebrate in style. The left-handed swashbuckling batsman shared a video where he can be seen dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal”. The 41-year-old also does the iconic moonwalk. “Quarantine da khatam khel, bahar aa gaye tuhadde favourite – Chris Gayle,” Punjab Kings captioned the video on Twitter, along with a dance emoji.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, has always had the presence of some star players in their ranks, but they never quite gelled into a team. That is evident with their overall performance since the inception of the league, where they have entered the last four or playoffs only twice, with the last occasion coming way back in 2014. Since then they have managed to finish the league at the bottom of the table.

One would have hoped for a better 2020 season, with KL Rahul taking over the captaincy, but the team once again failed to pack a punch and only managed a sixth-place finish. Even though there were quite a few brilliant individual performances, but they couldn’t translate into team success.

Starting the tournament with a close loss, and then a win, KXIP were looking great at the start of the tournament with Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shining at the top of the order. But while both these openers continued to do the job, team’s fortunes plummeted as they suffered five losses on the trot. Punjab did try to stage a comeback in with five wins in a row, but in the end, it proved to be too big an ask.

