IPL 2021: Watch - Chris Gayle Tries Out Amrish Puri's Iconic Dialogue 'Mogambo Khush Hua'

The universe boss aka Chris Gayle was stupendous with his bat for Punjab Kings(PBKS) as they thrashed defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Chennai on Friday at MA Chidambaram Stadium for their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Known for his attacking front, Gayle put his natural instincts aside and played per the match and pitch demand, secured an unbeaten 43 off 35 balls, with his knock studded with five fours and two maximums. The official social media handles of PBKS later posted a video of him enacting the famous “MOGAMBO DIALOGUE”, Gayle can be seen trying Amrish Puri’s iconic dialogue ‘Mogambo khush hua‘ from 1987 Bollywood movie ‘Mr India‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

After two quiet outings that started questioning PBKS decision of keeping him in playing 11, Gayle batted with caution and stitched an unbeaten 79-run partnership with skipper KL Rahul for the second wicket to get Punjab Kings over the line after three defeats on the trot.

Gayle had begun the IPL 2021 campaign with a brisk 40 against Rajasthan Royals in their opening match but failed to deliver in the next two matches, departing for 10 and 11 against CSK and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Being the Universe Boss that he is, Gayle turned things around against the mighty Mumbai Indians and played an important knock sensibly. With the win, PBKS are now on the fifth spot on the points table, with four points in their account after as many matches.

Punjab Kings will next face two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 26.

