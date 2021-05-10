- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021: WATCH - Chris Morris Reveals Who Would he Like to be for a Day
In a hilarious video posted by the franchise on the Twitter handle, Samson is seen asking questions to the South African. On one occasion the skipper asks, "If you could trade lives with anyone for a day, who would it be and why?" Morris' reply was "Neil Armstrong."
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 5:57 PM IST
Before the IPL 2021 was suspended, every team in the competition tried to connect to their fans in their own way. Rajasthan Royals too came up with a unique way of engaging with the fans — by bringing two of their most popular stars, Chris Morris and Sanju Samson, play a rapid fire round.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Hey SpaceX, can you get @Tipo_Morris along on your way back? 😊@elonmusk | #HallaBol | @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/mESVNDTKkE
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 10, 2021
“I think so that I could feel what’s it like to be on the moon,” he adds. The video then cuts to Sanju Samson’s net session, where the latter is seen hit a big six, and the ball eventually travels to the moon. The ball lands in hands of the astronaut, which turns out to be Morris himself.
After the suspension of the IPL, the Indian team is now gearing for the tour of England, which involves the WTC final against New Zealand, and the Test series against England. Simultaneously, the white-ball team will play a T20I and an ODI series against Sri Lanka, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed.
The series will be a good opportunity for someone like Samson, who has made a mark for himself in the IPL, but still hasn’t been able to do so in the international circuit. He has played seven matches till now and only scored 83 runs with 23 being his highest score. If he manages to prove himself in that series, he could well be in the squad for the T20I World Cup.
Also, Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga could return to the national team for the T20 World Cup, said the national selection committee chairman Pramodya Wickramasinghe.
“We will talk to Lasith soon. He is in our plans for the forthcoming T20 tours, including the T20 World Cup coming up in October,” said Wickramasinghe.
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule