Watch: David Miller Imitating Jos Buttler's Batting Stance
David Miller, on Tuesday, hilariously imitated his IPL teammate Jos Buttler's batting stance on his daughter, Georgia's birthday party.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 9:23 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals’ middle-order batsman David Miller, on Tuesday, hilariously imitated his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Jos Buttler’s batting stance.
Miller imitated Buttler during the birthday party of Georgia, Buttler’s daughter. The clip was shared on the Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter handle. In the video, Miller’s teammates and coaching staff can be seen applauding and cheering his mimicry of their wicket-keeper batsman.
Miller’s enactment of Buttler was so precise and on point that even the English cricketer was seen chuckling and heard saying, “Very good, David”. “Presenting David Miller… as Jos Buttler!” Rajasthan Royals had captioned the video.
The tweet received more than 5,000 ‘likes’. RR fan were extremely charmed and impressed by Miller’s acting talent and showed their appreciation and love in the comment section.
“Such a good environment in the team. That’s what we want. Happy Birthday cutie,” wrote a supporter of the team.
Albeit, Rajasthan Royals has won just one of their opening three games, the mood in the camp seemed light and cheerful as they celebrated Georgia’s second birthday.
Rajasthan will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday in Mumbai. Virat Kohli-led RCB are leading the IPL table with three wins from as many games, Rajasthan are placed at the sixth spot with two points.
