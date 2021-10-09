IPL 2021: Watch DC Captain Rishabh Pant 'Crying' after Losing Toss against RCB

The last league clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai stadium was indeed a thriller match. It kept the fans, on both sides, on the edge of their seats until the very last ball. It was RCB, who had won the toss and opted to field first against the table-toppers Delhi Capitals. While fans were waiting to see some giggles between the two skippers, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, what caught the attention of the netizens was the latter’s reaction when the toss went in favour of Bangalore.

When Kohli tossed the coin, Pant called for tails but it went in the former’s favour. Disappointed Pant was seen ‘fake crying’, while the Indian skipper was all smiles. The batter-wicketkeeper, who has grabbed headlines for his banters and funny commentary from behind the stumps, makes sure to grab the attention of the netizens whenever he is on the field.

Watch Pant’s reaction after the toss here:

Recalling some of his previous funny moments from earlier matches, netizens opined that Pant is a “vibe”, while some even adored the bond between the two skippers.

In the thrilling match, it was RCB who emerged victorious by 7 wickets. Batting first, DC had put up a score of 164 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. They were was on to a good start with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw playing a knock of 43(35) and 48 (31). But the middle order could not carry forward the drill. Towards the end, it was Shimron Hetmyer’s 29 (22) who led his side to a defendable total. After losing two crucial wickets of Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in the powerplay, RCB was in a tough spot.

AB De Villiers did hit some boundaries but was unable to hold the fort for long. Now, the two power-hitting batters Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell were still on the crease and the hopes were high. Fortunately, the duo did pull off a dreamy inning and it was not that easy. DC managed to make a comeback in the last two overs, as they conceded minimum runs, which led to RCB requiring 6 runs in the last ball, which ended up being wide. Therefore, Avesh Khan had to bowl an extra ball, and Bharat made sure that he hits it off for a stellar six.

The first Qualifier between DC and Chennai Super Kings will be played on October 10 in Dubai, while RCB and KKR will lock horns in the eliminator round on October 11.

