IPL 2021: WATCH - Dwayne Bravo's 'Stealing' a Run Picture Goes Viral, Sparks Off Debate on Mankading

Even though cricket is regarded as ‘Gentleman’s game, but there are a few aspects of it that are still debatable. One of them is mankading, where a bowler can run out the non-striker, if the latter is found out of the crease, even before the ball has been bowled. There have been a few instances of that in the recent past and some experts believe, it is against the spirit of the game.

R Ashwin’s mankading of Jos Buttler is still widely discussed and both parties at length have spoken about it. But the IPL 2021 match between CSK and RR is an example, why mankading is not perhaps wrong to do. A picture from the match has gone viral on social media, showing CSK’s Dwayne Bravo meters out of his crease even before Mustafizur Rahman has bowled a ball.

Harsha Bhogle, while on-air, said, “You cannot be there. He has stolen more than a yard there, Dwayne Bravo. “That is why I believe you’re entirely within your rights — it should almost be mandatory in team meetings — to say, ‘Run him out’. All this talk about not being in the spirit of the game is so much nonsense. He has taken a yard! I never understood how it is in the spirit of the game to run less and claim the run. That is against the spirit of the game.”

Here are some of the reactions:

Maybe wicketkeepers should give batsmen a warning before a stumping, too. — Mukul Chadda (@mukulchadda) April 20, 2021

The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn’t. The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD. Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke @ICC .#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/vIHqbe6fWU — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 20, 2021

When The 3rd umpire now can check the Front line No Balls he can also check if the Non striker is starting from inside the line, If not they can call it a short run. — Sagar Gala (@sagarga1234) April 20, 2021

Even Simon Doull echoed his sentiments and said, “What’s ironic is that the bowler was ahead of the crease by millimeters while the non-striker had taken such a huge advantage. Yet, it was the bowler who got penalised while the non-striker got away with the ‘theft’.”

