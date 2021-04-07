IPL 2021: WATCH - Glenn Maxwell Smashes Yuzvendra Chahal & Dan Christian for Boundaries During Practice

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway from April 9 with the first fixture between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With the tournament just two days away, all the teams are sweating it out during the practice sessions to ensure that they leave no stone unturned in a bid to win the elite trophy. The same is the case with Royal Challengers Bangalore as the franchise has been organising training sessions to get the players back into the groove before they take the field against MI.

On April 6, Tuesday, RCB's celebrated all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as he joined the camp after completing his mandatory quarantine period. The renowned finisher got off to cracking start as in a video uploaded on RCB's Twitter handle, he can be seen hitting the ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for reverse sweep and switch hit. Later in the video, Glenn Maxwell also tried some unorthodox shots against Daniel Christian as he took both the bowlers to cleaners in his first practice training for the Challengers.

Glenn Maxwell’s Day Out @Gmaxi_32 came. Maxwell reverse swept. And Maxwell had fun. Watch The Big Show and Kyle Jamieson at their first practice session for #RCB ahead of #IPL2021.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/naMXQcAROQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2021

The Virat Kohli-led side acquired the services of the 32-year-old during IPL 2021 auctions after spending a whopping INR 14.25 crores. The staggering amount shelled out by RCB for Maxwell raised a lot of eyebrows in the cricket fraternity as the Australian star emerged as the biggest disappointment for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2020 hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Despite being renowned for his explosive power-hitting, Glenn Maxwell failed to hit even a single maximum in IPL 2020 and could muster just 108 runs in 13 matches. However, he made a case for himself to be picked in the T20 Extravaganza after emerging as a match-winner for Australia in the International circuit. The Bangalore outfit will have a lot of hopes from Glenn Maxwell as they will want him to justify his hefty paycheck.

