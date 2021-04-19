- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: WATCH - Hardik, Krunal, Natasa Stankovic & Pankhuri Sharma's 'The Pandya Swag'
Mumbai Indians' Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, can be seen dancing with their partners Natasa Stankovic and Pankhuri Sharma in a video posted by Hardik on Instagram
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 19, 2021, 10:00 AM IST
With the threat of COVID-19 looming everywhere, cricketers have taken to their respective bio-secure bubbles this IPL season to stay safe ahead of their respective games. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya treated his fans with a little glimpse into life behind the bubble, by posting an energetic dance video with his partner Natasa Stankvoic, brother Krunal Pandya, and his brother’s wife, Pankhuri Sharma. The all-rounder captioned the video, ‘The Dream Crew’ while Stankovic posted a picture of the same, with the caption, ‘Pandya Swag.’
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
All the four, wearing similar outfits, can be seen shaking a leg and getting on the groove in the bio-bubble. The four have been known to be active on social media, capturing fun-loving content for the fans from time to time.
Hardik and Natasa have been engaged since January 2020, while Krunal and Pankhuri tied the knot in December, 2017.
Hardik and Krunal have both been a trademark of the Mumbai Indians, ever since the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League began, though the team got off to a rough start with a two-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opener. This was a temporary setback, however, as the side returned stronger than ever against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, riding the victory wave by 10 and 13 runs respectively.
Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals, on Tuesday, April 20. Rishabh Pant’s side has recently stepped off the plate with a 6-wicket victory against Punjab Kings and will be looking to keep that streak going in the games to come.
