IPL 2021: WATCH-Hardik Pandya Hits Bull's Eye, Not Once But Twice

India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya was right on the money as he affected a couple of run outs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 clash at the Chepauk. Batting first, Mumbai didn’t have a good score on the board as they set a target of 150/5 in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, the SRH had a great start and were cruising at one stage (66/0) but then came the breakthrough as Jonny Bairstow was out in a unique fashion–hit wicket. Pandya, on the other hand, played his part to the perfection as he first got rid of dangerman David Warner. Then he also affected the run out of youngster Abdul Samad when SRH needed 22 off 15.His brilliance on the field made sure Mumbai keep a tight leash on the Sunrisers. Here is what happened in the entire game.

Bull’s eye 🎯 Hardik runs out Warner A brilliant piece of fielding! @hardikpandya7 was alert to pick that ball quickly and then accurate, to hit the stumps at the striker’s end to run out the #SRH skipper. 📽️📽️https://t.co/fppHi8nUPX #VIVOIPL #MIvSRH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2021

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Match Report:

The pattern of chasing teams struggling at the fag end at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai continued as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the IPL 2021 match on Saturday. Chasing 151, SRH got off to a solid start but fell apart and were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs. Rahul Chahar (3 for 19), Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 14) and Trent Boult (3 for 28) were the stars as SRH choked.

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow Involved In a Rare Dismissal, Hit Wicket to Krunal Pandya

Earlier, SRH restricted Mumbai Indians’ (MI) strong batting line-up to 150 for five in 20 overs.SRH’s chase was a tale of two halves. They got off to a terrific start, adding 67 for the opening wicket in 7.2 overs. SRH realised that they had to go hard at the top, and did that with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here