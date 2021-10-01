IPL 2021: Watch - Ishan Kishan’s reaction on spotting Sachin Tendulkar in dressing room sends Kieron Pollard in splits

Caribbean star cricketer Kieron Pollard along with his Mumbai Indians (MI) players was seen laughing at Ishan Kishan’s reaction upon spotting the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in the MI dressing room. The Master Blaster joined the MI camp in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition’s UAE-leg, after a gap of two years. Tendulkar, who is serving as MI’s icon since 2014 season, missed last year’s IPL edition in the Arab nation. He couldn’t be with the team during the first phase of IPL 2021 as he tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Before joining the MI camp in the ongoing IPL 2021 edtion, Tendulkar underwent a mandatory quarantine period, he also shared the picture after joining the team in the UAE. Meanwhile, MI have shared a video of their preparations before their tie against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The lengthy video also shows wicketkeeper-batter Kishan surprised to Tendulkar in the dressing room. Upon spotting the legend, the 23-year-old quickly removed his shades, adjusts his hair and said ‘Afternoon sir’ instinctively. Tendulkar can also be heard asking the youngster ‘How are you’ in Hindi. However, Kishan’s reaction left Pollard and several other MI players in splits.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, the young wicketkeeper-batter made his comeback in MI’s playing XI in the initial matches of the UAE leg. However, he was dropped from the final XI after scoring just 34 runs in three outings so far. Kishan has 107 runs in eight matches in the ongoing season.

Also, the defending champions MIsit at the fifth spot with five wins from 11 matches so far. They need to win the rest of their matches to qualify for playoffs. The five-time Champions face the Delhi Capitals in the first game of Saturday’s double header and Kishan is unlikely to feature in the playing XI.

