IPL 2021: Watch - Jasprit Bumrah & Arjun Tendulkar Sweat It Out at Mumbai Indians' Training Session in Chennai
Ahead of their series opener the Mumbai Indians players were sweating it out at the nets in Chennai in the scorching heat - a good practise for them ahead of their encounter against RCB in four days' time.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 6:19 PM IST
Mumbai Indians are the two-time defending champions and will look to make a hat-trick of IPL titles as they start their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on the 9th of April. They are the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL with 5 titles.
Ahead of the series opener the Mumbai Indians players were sweating it out at the nets in Chennai in the scorching heat – a good practise for them ahead of their encounter in four days’ time. On Monday, a video of MI’s training session was shared on Twitter in which the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Arjun Tendulkar, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan were seen sweating it out and putting in the hard yards under the sun.
“Open net session, getting used to the heat, being match-ready. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021.”
Open net session ✅💪
Getting used to the heat ✅🔥
Being match-ready ✅😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/crkeJBkOHU
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 5, 2021
There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding Arjun Tendulkar – the son of the legend Sachin Tendulkar. The left-arm pacer went through a bowling session and stated that the team had a good workout in the sun.
“It (the ball) came out of my hand pretty well. It was a good session today in this heat. And I feel playing in the heat is the best way to get acclimatized,” Arjun Tendulkar said in the video.
Talented leg break bowler, Rahul Chahar added that bowling 4 overs in that weather was equivalent to delivering 10-15 overs elsewhere and highlighted the importance of keeping the body well hydrated when practising in such heat.
“Fielding and just staying on the ground was important so that the body gets used to these conditions. It was an important session for us. And, it is important when we play in this heat to keep yourself hydrated. Keep drinking water during the match. I am quite satisfied with today’s session. The hard work has begun,” said Rahul Chahar.
