IPL 2021-WATCH: Kieron Pollard Hits 105-Metre Six, Ball Lands At Top Tier of Chepauk
Kieron Pollard's six was as long as 105 meter and it surpassed the one hit by RCB's Glenn Maxwell (99 meter).
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 18, 2021, 8:05 AM IST
Kieron Pollard has got huge muscles and that’s why when he hits the ball, it stays hit. Something on these lines were on display as he launched SRH’s Afghan import Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for a maximum at the Chepauk. Mumbai Indians were desperate for some lusty blows and Pollard made sure that he delivers. Pollard six was so huge that it fell on the top tier of MA Chidambaram Stadium. The length of it was a whopping (105 meters). This was more that the gigantic one hit by RCB’s Glenn Maxwell which was 99-meter long. Here are some of the biggest sixes hit in the tournament.Pollard (105m), Glenn Maxwell (100m), Surya Kumar Yadav (99m), Manish Pandey (96m), Abdul Samad (93m).
Pollard’s 105 meter long six 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/2IFA2Z7vNH
— राम पारीक (@Pull_Shot) April 17, 2021
Here is a list of batsman with most sixes.
Earlier Mumbai Indians’s bowlers and fielders worked in tandem to defend a small total of 150 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Match Report:
The pattern of chasing teams struggling at the fag end at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai continued as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the IPL 2021 match on Saturday. Chasing 151, SRH got off to a solid start but fell apart and were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs. Rahul Chahar (3 for 19), Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 14) and Trent Boult (3 for 28) were the stars as SRH choked.
IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow Involved In a Rare Dismissal, Hit Wicket to Krunal Pandya
Earlier, SRH restricted Mumbai Indians’ (MI) strong batting line-up to 150 for five in 20 overs.SRH’s chase was a tale of two halves. They got off to a terrific start, adding 67 for the opening wicket in 7.2 overs. SRH realised that they had to go hard at the top, and did that with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.
