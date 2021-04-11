IPL 2021: WATCH - Krunal Pandya Hilariously Calls Chris Lynn 'Our Very Own Jonny'

Mumbai Indians is a close-knit unit and that is evident with the camaraderie that the players share. That bond was at full display when Krunal Pandya called Chris Lynn, ‘our very own Jonny Sins’. Sins is an American adult actor.

The incident happened when Pandya wished Lynn on his birthday. WATCH –

️ “It’s great to make your debut for one of the most successful franchises around the world.” Our debutants @lynny50 and Marco Jansen share their experiences of their first match in the Blue & Gold jersey! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvRCB #IPL2021 #KhelTakaTak pic.twitter.com/sGSQ6gXkKn — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 10, 2021

Perhaps his teammates calling him Sins, goes back to last year, where Lynn had tweeted that he wanted to be compared to the Adult movie star, rather than wrestler Steve Austin.

I prefer Johnny Sins — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) February 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Opener Chris Lynn, who got an opportunity to play the opening match for Mumbai Indians in place of Quinton de Kock, is hoping that his first match doesn’t turn out to be his last after the right-handed batsman was involved in a run-out of his skipper Rohit Sharma in Friday’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“It’s not ideal, running out your captain in the first game. The first game could be my last, who knows (laughs)? But it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, happens in the game,” said the Australian in a post-match media interaction.The Australian joined Mumbai Indians in 2020 but didn’t get to play a single match in the season. This time he got a chance to play the season-opener since Quinton de Kock is serving quarantine upon arrival from South Africa.

Lynn admitted he was nervous while batting in his first match for Mumbai Indians.”Obviously, I was a bit nervous. No doubt about it — first game for Mumbai. It was also the first time I was batting with Rohit. It happens in cricket. I thought there was a run and then obviously there wasn’t a run. But yeah, if I had been able to run past him and sacrifice my wicket, I definitely would have done that, but it wasn’t the case,” said Lynn who had previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

