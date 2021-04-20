IPL 2021: WATCH - Mr. Nags’s Suggestion to Return Home Leaves Virat Kohli & Co. in Splits

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are enjoying an unbeaten run in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and the effect of the same can be seen in their dressing room as well.On Tuesday, RCB moved their camp to Mumbai's bio bubble from Chennai and during their journey, they had a very entertaining host with them in the aeroplane. Comedian Danish Sait, who is also RCB’s presenter and goes by the name of Mr Nags, was also on the aircraft and this time he was perfecting the role of a cabin crew member.

RCB Insider: Travel Diaries with Nags After ticking the right boxes in Chennai, Team RCB had to fly to Mumbai for the next leg of #IPL2021. Mr. Nags, however, had different ideas… Watch @myntra presents RCB Insider and enjoy another fun ride.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/b0SutT4P2y — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2021

In a video shared by Bangalore based outfit’s official Twitter handle, Mr Ngas summed up RCB’s journey comically in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, saying that their skipper Kohli is "used to" getting fined. Mr Nags even went on to joke about how RCB aren't used to the No. 1 position on the IPL points table.

The insults do not end there. Mr Ngas even joked about how the three-time IPL finalists are heavily dependent upon swashbuckling South African wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers.

And asked the RCB skipper to help the team during the Mumbai leg, citing the example of how the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel have been doing wonders for the side.

After 12 games in this season, RCB is the only team that is unbeaten so far, a feat thatKohli-led outfit is not used to. And that’s why Mr Nags suggested his skipper to return home (Bengaluru) with the team and “call time on IPL 2021.”

Royal Challengers Banglore will next take on the inaugural IPL champion Rajasthan Royals in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. RCB leads the IPL table with 6 points from three games and will look to continue their unbeaten run when they will face five-time champions in their home ground.

