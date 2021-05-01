- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: WATCH | PBKS' Harpreet Brar Receives a Departing Pat on the Back From Virat Kohli
The losing RCB skipper could be seen patting the 25-year-old on the back in a video posted by the IPL official Instagram during the match's conclusion on Friday
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 12:03 PM IST
In a touching gesture of showmanship, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli could be seen patting Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar on the back as the 26th match of the season came to a conclusion.
Kohli, who’s side lost to the KL Rahul-led side by a margin of 34 runs, could be seen shaking hands and smiling at the rival cricketer before patting his back and leaving the grounds. The IPL official Instagram account captured the moment with the caption, ‘First, the wicket & then, the appreciation from the man himself! @harpreetsbrar95 will surely cherish this moment with @virat.kohli.’
IPL 2021: ‘It Was Special to Get Virat Kohli as First IPL Wicket’ – Harpreet Brar
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Brar had been instrumental in his side’s success against RCB after taking out the team’s trident of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell during the second innings of the game. He also put up a reasonable batting performance, supporting Chris Gayle (46) and KL Rahul (91)’s bid to the total with a 25 off 17 balls.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers side fell behind by a disappointing 34 runs as they struggled to chase Punjab Kings’ brilliant 179/5 as Kohli, 35 off 34 and Patidar 31 (30) came in the top-order. Maxwell and de Villiers’ dismissal only set things downhill from there.
“With the bat we never got the momentum, they bowled well to be honest, hit the right areas. Just kept the pressure going. But as batsmen as well we could have tried more things at the start. It was tough to hit through the line. It was about making a partnership and making sure you’re there to keep getting the boundaries, bat at a strike rate of at least 110. We didn’t manage to do that. We understand the areas where we lost momentum,” the skipper said, regarding the side’s loss to Punjab Kings.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule