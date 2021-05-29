IPL 2021: WATCH - Rajasthan Royals' Funny 'Heyy Baby' Video To Welcome Back IPL

The BCCI in its Annual General Body Meeting today rescheduled the remainder of the 2021 edition of the IPL in the September-October window in the UAE. The decision was met by a positive reaction by all the franchises but it was the response of the Rajasthan Royals which was truly unique and outstanding. They superimposed faces of their players on the cast of a song from the movie ‘Heyy Baby’ to welcome back the marquee tournament.

The BCCI ended days and weeks of speculation by finally formalizing the hosting of the IPL in the Emirates in the window between September 20 and October 12. The season was suspended mid-way in early May when a number of players and support staff tested positive for the Covid-19 virus after the various bio-bubbles were breached in different cities hosting the matches.

The Rajasthan Royals posted a snippet from a very popular song from the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Heyy Baby’ in which they superimposed faces of their star players and the logo of the IPL on the faces of the cast of the movie, including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher.

Five-time IPL champions and the most successful side in the league’s history, Mumbai Indians too took to Social Media and posted a tweet saying ‘UAE, we are coming back’. Mumbai Indians are the two-time defending champions and lifted the coveted trophy last year in the UAE.

The BCCI while confirming the rescheduled venue for the tournament stated this in their official statement:

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.”

There are still several hurdles that the BCCI has to cross before hosting the marquee tournament in the UAE. They need the CPL schedule to be tweaked to ensure the availability of the star West Indian players and also need to send a formal request to the ECB to try and adjust their white ball tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan. Then there is the issue of a minimum quarantine period for the players in the UAE itself for which the BCCI will have to talk to the Emirates Board. The Indian team will only end their tour of England on September 14 which does not leave even a week for the proposed start of the IPL.​

