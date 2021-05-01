IPL 2021: WATCH - Ravi Bishnoi Takes a Stunner to End Harshal Patel’s Explosive Cameo

Young Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been impactful for his side with the ball as well as with his electric fielding.After taking a stunner off Sunil Narine’s bat during Punjab’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bishnoi on Friday once again took a blinder to get rid of Harshal Patel during the 26th match of Indian Premier League between PBKS and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Bishnoi also made a valuable contribution with the ball, picking the wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed and Daniel Sams.Patel had a forgettable outing with the ball as he conceded 53 runs in his quota of four overs and went wicketless. However, he amassed some invaluable runs in the end to reduce the RCB’s margin of loss,

Patel scored a quickfire 31 runs off 13 balls and snitched a 48 runs partnership with Kylie Jamieson. Hisknock was laced with three fours and two sixes. Hewas dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the final over of the match, courtesy of a diving catch from Bishnoi.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Punjab hammered Virat Kohli-led outfit by 34 runs as they registered their third win of the season in seven games.

Put in to bat first, Punjab Kings posted a mammoth total of 179 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs. For Punjab, skipper KL Rahul (91 runs off 57 balls) and Chris Gayle (46 runs off 24 balls) starred with the bat. All-rounder Harpreet Brar also played a cameo of 25 runs off 17 balls.

In reply, RCB managed to score a paltry 145 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Following their thumping win over RCB, Punjab have moved to the fifth spot in the IPL table.

Punjab will next take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium of Ahmadabad.

