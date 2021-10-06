IPL 2021: Watch Ripal Patel Emulate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sii Celebration After Delhi Capitals’ Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, October 4, registered a thrilling last-over win over MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 50th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match at the Dubai International Stadium. Following their three-wicket win, Delhi Capitals also dethroned the Chennai-based outfit from the top of the IPL points table and in the process secured the numero uno spot for themselves. Delhi’s South African seamer Kagiso Rabada hit the winning run for his side on the fourth ball of the final over of the match and after that, the entire DC squad break into celebrations.

The Delhi-based outfit also shared a video of their dressing room celebration from their official Twitter handle. The clip soon created a buzz on the internet as in the footage Delhi’s debutant Ripal Patel was seen emulating Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous Sii celebration.

“Ecstatic players and CR7 celebrations as DC occupied the top of the table last night. Let us take you straight into the dressing room,” Delhi captioned the video on the microblogging site.

Ecstatic players and #CR7 celebrations as DC occupied the 🔝 of the table last night 😍🎥 | Let us take you straight into the dressing room 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/SsTR2gaupt — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2021

The video starts with Prithvi Shaw entering the dressing room clapping and saying “top of the table.” After that, one player after another entered the room and made some celebratory gestures towards the camera before moving on.

However, the most decorated presentation came in the 20th second of the video when Patel opens up his arm in front of the camera to mimic the famous CR7 celebration.

Moving on to DC vs CSK match:

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings, which is known for its flying start and explosive batting line-up, huffed and puffed their way to 136 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the Rishabh Pant-led outfit chased down the target in19.4 overs with three wickets to spare.

Delhi Capitals will be next against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last group stage match on Friday, October 8, at the Dubai Stadium.

